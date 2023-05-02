Japan's Kishida to make 2-day visit to S. Korea from Sunday: Kyodo

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will make a two-day visit to South Korea next week, Japan's Kyodo News reported Tuesday, in the latest sign of a slow thaw in bilateral ties.

The Japanese leader will arrive in South Korea on Sunday. President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo in March in the wake of his government's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor without contributions from Japanese firms.

Yoon was the first South Korean president in 12 years to make a bilateral visit to Japan, as the two countries' relations had been strained over a series of historical disputes stemming from Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The two leaders agreed during their summit to resume shuttle diplomacy, or regular visits to each other's country.

The last visit by a Japanese prime minister to South Korea was made by Shinzo Abe in February 2018.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the end of their joint news conference after their summit in Tokyo, in this file photo taken March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

