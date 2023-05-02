Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's consumer prices up 3.7 pct in April

All News 08:01 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in April, data showed Tuesday, in the latest signal that inflation has receded.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 4.2 percent on-year rise in March, according to the report from Statistics Korea.

It is the first time in 14 months that the on-year inflation growth fell below 4 percent.

In April, the Bank of Korea held the benchmark interest rate steady for the second straight time at 3.5 percent on easing inflationary pressure and concerns about an economic downturn after seven straight hikes.

Inflation stayed above 2 percent -- the central bank's inflation target over the medium term -- for the 25th straight month in April.

This file photo shows people shopping for groceries at a discount store in Seoul on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows people shopping for groceries at a discount store in Seoul on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#consumer prices #inflation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!