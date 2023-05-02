(LEAD) BTS member Suga's 'D-Day' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

(ATTN: UPDATES with Suga's No. 58 debut on Hot 100; RECASTS headline)

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop giant BTS, has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with his first full-length solo album, "D-Day."

He tied with his bandmate Jimin, who hit the same position with "Face" last month, as the highest-charting K-pop soloist.

Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) in a preview of this week's chart that "D-Day" debuted at No. 2 with 140,000 equivalent album units, including 122,000 physical album sales, earned. American singer Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" snatched its eighth consecutive No. 1.



BTS' Suga is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

"Like many K-pop releases, the CD edition of D-Day was issued in collectible CD packages each containing a standard set of items and randomized elements. It was also available as a standard digital download album, as well as three alternative cover digital download variants that were sold exclusively through the artist's official webstore. Of D-Day's first-week sales, 90 percent were CDs, while the remaining 10 percent were digital album downloads," Billboard said.

With the feat, Suga became the band's third member to score a solo top 10 on the Billboard 200, after RM, who reached No. 3 with his debut solo album, "Indigo," last year, and Jimin.

"D-Day," dropped April 21 under Suga's other stage name Agust D, marks the rapper's first solo project in three years since "D-2" in 2020, when his unofficial mixtapes are included, and his first official solo album.

It consists of 10 songs, including "Haegeum," the prereleased song "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)," "D-Day," "Huh?! (Feat. J-Hope)," "Amygdala," "SDL," "Interlude: Dawn" and "Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)."

Later Monday, Billboard said on social media the album's lead track, "Haegeum," debuted at No. 58 on the Hot 100 main songs chart for this week.

The song's title has a dual meaning, referring to both a traditional Korean string instrument and a Korean noun that signifies lifting restrictions. Through the title, the song highlights the theme of freedom, particularly for those who face various limitations and constraints in their daily lives and in society. The traditional instrument haegeum was used on the track.

This is not the first time Suga has made it onto the Hot 100 chart. He previously ranked No. 76 with "Daechwita," No. 29 with the song "Girl Of My Dreams" from the album "Fighting Demons" by the late Juice WRLD and No. 80 with "That That," a collaboration single with South Korean rapper-singer Psy.

