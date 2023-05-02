Yoon to share results of U.S. visit with ruling party leaders
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will share the results of his state visit to the United States with ruling People Power Party leaders Tuesday, an official said.
PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader Yun Jae-ok, secretary general Lee Chul-gyu, chief policymaker Park Dae-chul and others have been invited to a dinner with Yoon at the presidential office later in the day, according to the senior presidential official.
"President Yoon will personally explain the results of the U.S. visit and request the party's support and cooperation," the official told Yonhap News Agency.
Yoon returned home Sunday from a six-day visit to Washington and Boston, during which he held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and agreed on measures to strengthen the U.S. nuclear commitment to South Korea.
