Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:35 May 02, 2023
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/10 Cloudy 10
Incheon 22/11 Cloudy 10
Suwon 25/08 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/10 Sunny 10
Daejeon 26/08 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 24/06 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/10 Sunny 0
Busan 21/13 Sunny 0
(END)
