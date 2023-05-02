Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:35 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/10 Cloudy 10

Incheon 22/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 25/08 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/10 Sunny 10

Daejeon 26/08 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 24/06 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/10 Sunny 0

Busan 21/13 Sunny 0

