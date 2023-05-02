S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 15,000
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose to over 15,000 on Tuesday as the country is considering further easing antivirus curbs to regain normalcy.
The country reported 15,741 cases, including 27 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,192,401, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Tuesday's tally was a marked growth from the previous day's 5,774 infections and also higher than 14,811 cases a week earlier.
The country added 10 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 34,497.
The number of critically ill patients came to 137, up from 135 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
In March, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for public transportation, with it only remaining for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections.
In another step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the government is considering shortening the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven starting this month, officials said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
First vice FM to visit Russia soon amid tensions over Ukraine: sources
-
Official says no plans for now to form three-way nuke deterrence consultative body with U.S., Japan
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch
-
Yoon expresses thanks to Bidens for their 'truly warmest welcome'
-
Labor groups to hold various Labor Day rallies in Seoul