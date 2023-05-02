(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 15,000

(ATTN: ADDS new mpox infections in last 3 paras)

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose to over 15,000 on Tuesday as the country is considering further easing antivirus curbs to regain normalcy.

The country reported 15,741 cases, including 27 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,192,401, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's tally was a marked growth from the previous day's 5,774 infections and also higher than 14,811 cases a week earlier.

The country added 10 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 34,497.

The number of critically ill patients came to 137, up from 135 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

In March, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for public transportation, with it only remaining for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections.

In another step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the government is considering shortening the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven starting this month, officials said.



This file photo taken May 1, 2023, shows an amusement park in Seoul crowded with people. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 49, the KDCA said.

South Korea reported its first case of mpox, formally known as monkeypox, in June last year and four more cases through March.

The first five cases were linked to overseas travel, but most of the recent infections that began April 7 are believed to have been locally transmitted, according to the health authorities.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)