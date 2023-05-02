(LEAD) S. Korea eyes to expand ties with Japan on chips, battery, climate change
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 8-10; ADDS photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung
INCHEON, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea wishes to expand ties with Japan in various areas, including chips and batteries, as well as global issues, such as climate change, the finance minister said Tuesday, as the two countries gear up to normalize economic ties after several years of trade tensions.
"Japan and South Korea share common values, such as freedom and human rights," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said ahead of a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Incheon, 36 kilometers west of Seoul.
"(As the two countries) take the free trade and market system as the key of their economic management, there are many areas in which the two governments and the private sectors join forces."
The finance minister said it is significant that South Korea and Japan have resumed shuttle diplomacy, or regular visits to each other's countries by their leaders. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was the first South Korean president in 12 years to make a bilateral visit to Japan in March.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a two-day visit to South Korea next week, according to Japanese media reports.
Choo added South Korea and Japan should bolster partnerships in areas that can create shared interests, such as industries including chips and batteries, along with emerging areas, including space and biotechnology.
The two countries should also expand ties to address issues such as low births and climate change, he added.
Suzuki echoed the view, noting he wishes to expand bilateral financial ties and contribute to the development of the two countries' relationships.
"South Korea and Japan are important neighbors that need to cooperate to address various tasks of the global economy, as well as the regional and international society," Suzuki said ahead of the meeting.
Suzuki also pointed out it is Tokyo's stance that North Korea's development of nuclear weapons, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cannot be tolerated, noting the two countries should also cooperate in such areas.
South Korea and Japan recently have been making efforts to revitalize their bilateral exchanges, after the two countries agreed to reinstate each other to their respective "white list" of trusted trading partners.
In 2019, South Korea took Japan off its white list following Tokyo's removal of Seoul from its own list in apparent retaliation against the South Korean Supreme Court rulings the previous year that ordered two Japanese companies to pay compensation to Korean forced labor victims during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
In yet another sign of a slow thaw in bilateral ties, Japan invited South Korea to take part in the upcoming G-7 ministerial meeting that will kick off in Tokyo on May 11.
It marked South Korea's first invitation to the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting since 2008.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
First vice FM to visit Russia soon amid tensions over Ukraine: sources
-
Official says no plans for now to form three-way nuke deterrence consultative body with U.S., Japan
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch
-
Army's 8th Corps ends defense mission ahead of next month's dissolution
-
Yoon expresses thanks to Bidens for their 'truly warmest welcome'