Yoon vows to build strong security through 'peace by overwhelming power'
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to strengthen national security through "peace by overwhelming power," not a "fake peace" relying on another party's good will.
Yoon made the promise during a Cabinet meeting held two days after his return from the United States, where he held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and agreed on measures to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to defend South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.
"I will build a strong security that allows our future generations to nurture their dreams at ease, through peace by overwhelming power, not a fake peace that relies on the other side's good will," Yoon said during the meeting at the presidential office, apparently criticizing his predecessor Moon Jae-in's policy of engagement with North Korea.
During their summit, Yoon and Biden adopted the Washington Declaration, under which the allies agreed to establish a Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) to share information on nuclear operations and planning, and regularly deploy U.S. strategic assets, such as a nuclear ballistic missile submarine, to the Korean Peninsula.
"The Washington Declaration specifies extended deterrence measures agreed upon by the leaders of South Korea and the U.S., and contains execution plans for a South Korean model of extended deterrence," Yoon said at the Cabinet meeting.
"It's important to properly flesh out the Washington Declaration in the process of information sharing, joint planning and joint execution with respect to the operation of U.S. nuclear assets," he added.
Yoon also said the U.S.' powerful strategic assets will be regularly deployed near South Korea, allowing it to maintain an "overwhelming punishment posture," and that the NCG could be considered more effective than NATO's Nuclear Planning Group in that South Korea and the U.S. will have discussions more frequently and more deeply on a one-on-one basis.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
First vice FM to visit Russia soon amid tensions over Ukraine: sources
-
Official says no plans for now to form three-way nuke deterrence consultative body with U.S., Japan
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch
-
Army's 8th Corps ends defense mission ahead of next month's dissolution
-
Yoon expresses thanks to Bidens for their 'truly warmest welcome'