SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.49 3.49

2-M 3.50 3.49

3-M 3.50 3.49

6-M 3.54 3.52

12-M 3.60 3.58



(END)