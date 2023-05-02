Naturecell to raise 11 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Naturecell Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 11 billion won(US$8.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 1 million common shares at a price of 11,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

