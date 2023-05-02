Ministry rejects report on S. Korea-Japan talks on military contingency cooperation in Korean waters
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry dismissed as untrue a media report Tuesday that Seoul and Tokyo have been in working-level talks to explore the possibility of bilateral military cooperation in Korean waters in the event of a contingency.
The local daily, The Hankook Ilbo, reported on it, as growing North Korean threats have created momentum for the two neighbors to step up security cooperation despite lingering historical tensions stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
"The report that South Korea and Japan are discussing maritime security cooperation within our territorial waters is untrue," Jeon Ha-kyu, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "We have no plans (for such discussions."
Opposition to direct military cooperation with Japan lingers in South Korea, as Japanese right-wing politicians have visited the Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, with Tokyo renewing claims to the South's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have conducted trilateral maritime drills in the international waters near the peninsula, but not inside Korean territory.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
First vice FM to visit Russia soon amid tensions over Ukraine: sources
-
Official says no plans for now to form three-way nuke deterrence consultative body with U.S., Japan
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch
-
Army's 8th Corps ends defense mission ahead of next month's dissolution
-
Yoon expresses thanks to Bidens for their 'truly warmest welcome'