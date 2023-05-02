Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kumho Petro Chemical Q1 net income down 64.5 pct to 132.6 bln won

All News 14:06 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 132.6 billion won (US$98.9 million), down 64.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 130.2 billion won, down 71 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 21.7 percent to 1.72 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 103.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Kumho Petro Chemical
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!