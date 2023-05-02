Kakao Pay turns to loss in Q1
All News 15:02 May 02, 2023
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 2.4 billion won (US$1.8 million), swinging from a profit of 3.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 13 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 1.1 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.7 percent to 141.5 billion won.
