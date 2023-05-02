Japanese PM Kishida to visit S. Korea on May 7-8

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive in South Korea this weekend for a two-day visit, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Kishida will pay a working visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the office said in a press release.

The trip will come less than two months after Yoon visited Tokyo for a summit with Kishida in the wake of his administration's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor without contributions from Japanese firms.

