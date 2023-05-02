SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

LS 92,500 UP 2,900

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES110 70 0 UP1100

GS E&C 20,500 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 65,700 UP 200

DB INSURANCE 81,500 DN 2,500

POSCO Holdings 382,000 UP 5,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 700,000 UP 9,000

NHIS 9,280 DN 70

GC Corp 124,300 UP 700

KPIC 147,200 UP 2,200

HyundaiMtr 201,500 UP 4,000

AmoreG 36,200 DN 400

GS Retail 26,950 UP 350

SLCORP 31,200 UP 200

Yuhan 57,500 DN 100

LotteChilsung 152,500 DN 3,100

DongwonInd 46,300 DN 150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,850 DN 90

SKC 99,600 UP 200

DL 50,700 UP 1,250

CJ LOGISTICS 77,500 UP 400

DOOSAN 94,300 UP 1,100

HITEJINRO 22,500 UP 250

KIA CORP. 86,900 UP 2,400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,770 UP 160

SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,300 DN 200

Kogas 27,750 UP 950

Youngpoong 572,000 UP 1,000

SK hynix 90,200 UP 700

HyundaiEng&Const 40,650 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 DN 250

Hanwha 27,800 UP 700

Ottogi 464,500 UP 2,500

KorZinc 521,000 UP 8,000

Hanssem 45,650 UP 1,000

F&F 145,300 UP 4,300

MS IND 18,210 UP 190

SamsungHvyInd 5,530 DN 150

Hanmi Science 43,450 DN 350

(MORE)