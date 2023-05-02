KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS 92,500 UP 2,900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES110 70 0 UP1100
GS E&C 20,500 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 65,700 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 81,500 DN 2,500
POSCO Holdings 382,000 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 700,000 UP 9,000
NHIS 9,280 DN 70
GC Corp 124,300 UP 700
KPIC 147,200 UP 2,200
HyundaiMtr 201,500 UP 4,000
AmoreG 36,200 DN 400
GS Retail 26,950 UP 350
SLCORP 31,200 UP 200
Yuhan 57,500 DN 100
LotteChilsung 152,500 DN 3,100
DongwonInd 46,300 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,850 DN 90
SKC 99,600 UP 200
DL 50,700 UP 1,250
CJ LOGISTICS 77,500 UP 400
DOOSAN 94,300 UP 1,100
HITEJINRO 22,500 UP 250
KIA CORP. 86,900 UP 2,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,770 UP 160
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,300 DN 200
Kogas 27,750 UP 950
Youngpoong 572,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 90,200 UP 700
HyundaiEng&Const 40,650 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 DN 250
Hanwha 27,800 UP 700
Ottogi 464,500 UP 2,500
KorZinc 521,000 UP 8,000
Hanssem 45,650 UP 1,000
F&F 145,300 UP 4,300
MS IND 18,210 UP 190
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 DN 150
Hanmi Science 43,450 DN 350
