KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 65,500 UP 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,100 DN 850
HtlShilla 87,300 UP 5,800
SamsungElecMech 142,800 DN 1,100
HDKSOE 83,800 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 16,760 UP 200
Daesang 19,500 UP 60
SKNetworks 4,735 UP 75
KCC 225,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 69,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 UP 800
LG Corp. 88,600 UP 1,200
POSCO FUTURE M 352,500 UP 17,500
LOTTE 28,250 UP 250
SGBC 54,500 UP 900
Shinsegae 213,000 UP 7,000
Nongshim 405,000 UP 8,500
Hyosung 67,500 UP 1,600
Boryung 8,500 DN 180
GCH Corp 15,910 UP 310
Daewoong 15,050 UP 120
TaekwangInd 700,000 UP 2,000
SamyangFood 120,400 UP 4,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,150 UP 1,350
CJ CheilJedang 310,000 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,880 UP 30
KAL 23,100 UP 250
S-1 58,600 UP 200
Mobis 223,000 UP 5,500
ZINUS 29,100 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,600 UP 4,900
KumhoPetrochem 141,500 UP 5,100
HyundaiMipoDock 72,900 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 37,800 UP 750
S-Oil 74,100 DN 500
LG Innotek 264,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,800 UP 3,700
HMM 20,100 DN 300
