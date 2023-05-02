OCI 119,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 65,500 UP 2,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,100 DN 850

HtlShilla 87,300 UP 5,800

SamsungElecMech 142,800 DN 1,100

HDKSOE 83,800 DN 1,000

ORION Holdings 16,760 UP 200

Daesang 19,500 UP 60

SKNetworks 4,735 UP 75

KCC 225,000 UP 3,000

SKBP 69,000 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,900 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 UP 800

LG Corp. 88,600 UP 1,200

POSCO FUTURE M 352,500 UP 17,500

LOTTE 28,250 UP 250

SGBC 54,500 UP 900

Shinsegae 213,000 UP 7,000

Nongshim 405,000 UP 8,500

Hyosung 67,500 UP 1,600

Boryung 8,500 DN 180

GCH Corp 15,910 UP 310

Daewoong 15,050 UP 120

TaekwangInd 700,000 UP 2,000

SamyangFood 120,400 UP 4,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,150 UP 1,350

CJ CheilJedang 310,000 UP 500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,880 UP 30

KAL 23,100 UP 250

S-1 58,600 UP 200

Mobis 223,000 UP 5,500

ZINUS 29,100 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,600 UP 4,900

KumhoPetrochem 141,500 UP 5,100

HyundaiMipoDock 72,900 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 37,800 UP 750

S-Oil 74,100 DN 500

LG Innotek 264,000 DN 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,800 UP 3,700

HMM 20,100 DN 300

(MORE)