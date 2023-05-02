KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 57,700 UP 1,700
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Hyundai M&F INS 37,200 DN 350
DB HiTek 60,200 DN 300
CJ 91,400 DN 100
LX INT 30,200 UP 950
DongkukStlMill 12,040 UP 100
Hanchem 218,500 DN 3,500
DWS 43,400 UP 500
KEPCO 19,060 UP 380
SamsungSecu 34,250 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 10,190 UP 770
SKTelecom 48,150 UP 450
HyundaiElev 33,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 119,300 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,600 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,755 UP 255
Hanon Systems 9,320 UP 150
SK 165,400 UP 2,900
ShinpoongPharm 18,170 UP 120
Handsome 25,400 UP 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp610 00 UP800
Asiana Airlines 13,070 UP 270
COWAY 49,900 UP 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,700 UP 900
IBK 10,050 DN 10
DONGSUH 19,870 UP 660
SamsungEng 29,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 109,700 UP 100
PanOcean 5,300 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 18,990 UP 500
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,300 UP 1,400
KT 30,650 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19680 UP100
LOTTE TOUR 11,250 UP 330
LG Uplus 11,270 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 900
KT&G 85,100 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 16,130 DN 560
