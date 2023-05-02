KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 30,050 UP 150
LG Display 15,010 UP 170
Kangwonland 19,220 UP 320
NAVER 193,200 UP 900
Kakao 58,500 UP 400
NCsoft 388,000 UP 11,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,100 UP 1,100
COSMAX 77,100 DN 100
KIWOOM 91,100 DN 2,600
DSME 26,250 DN 700
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,210 UP 350
DWEC 4,145 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 35,500 DN 200
LG H&H 618,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 746,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 67,800 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 35,450 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,050 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,950 UP 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 109,500 UP 200
Celltrion 160,400 DN 200
TKG Huchems 22,900 UP 150
JB Financial Group 8,360 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,400 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,000 UP 1,300
KIH 55,000 DN 100
GS 40,050 UP 350
LIG Nex1 80,700 UP 2,400
Fila Holdings 36,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,500 UP 2,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,400 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,520 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 123,400 UP 100
FOOSUNG 13,780 UP 310
SK Innovation 179,900 UP 6,800
POONGSAN 45,150 UP 2,750
KBFinancialGroup 49,500 0
Hansae 17,400 UP 460
Youngone Corp 44,200 UP 50
CSWIND 74,300 DN 1,100
