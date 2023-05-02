KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,160 UP 840
KOLON IND 44,000 UP 1,250
HanmiPharm 319,000 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 21,100 UP 300
Meritz Financial 45,150 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 6,710 UP 70
DGB Financial Group 6,910 UP 60
emart 98,400 UP 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 40,500 UP 50
PIAM 33,000 UP 350
HANJINKAL 41,200 UP 1,650
CHONGKUNDANG 86,700 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 46,000 UP 700
HL MANDO 46,750 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 767,000 DN 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 50,900 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,840 DN 100
Netmarble 66,100 UP 1,300
KRAFTON 193,600 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 UP 600
ORION 145,000 UP 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,500 UP 1,850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,400 UP 260
BGF Retail 192,000 UP 5,400
SKCHEM 72,200 UP 900
HDC-OP 12,040 DN 10
HYOSUNG TNC 412,500 UP 35,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,500 UP 32,000
HANILCMT 12,500 UP 20
SKBS 71,000 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,720 DN 10
KakaoBank 22,550 UP 550
HYBE 284,500 UP 14,500
SK ie technology 78,700 UP 1,400
LG Energy Solution 591,000 UP 10,000
DL E&C 35,200 0
kakaopay 55,600 UP 1,100
K Car 14,800 UP 490
SKSQUARE 41,350 DN 1,100
