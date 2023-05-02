Renault Korea's April sales plunge 53 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales plunged 53 percent last month from a year earlier due to sharply decreased exports.
Renault Korea sold 9,580 vehicles in April, down from 20,318 units a year earlier also driven by lower domestic demand for its models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 23 percent to 1,801 units from 2,328 during the same period, while exports nosedived to 7,779 from 17,990, it said.
A sharp decline in shipments of the XM3 compact SUV weighed on the monthly results, the company said.
From January to April, sales declined 24 percent on-year to 42,396 autos from 55,554 units in the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
