KG Mobility's April sales rise 22 pct on SUV models

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly SsangYong Motors, said Tuesday its sales rose 22 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by robust demand for its SUV models.

KG Mobility sold 9,899 vehicles in April, up from 8,140 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 15 percent to 5,583 units last month from 4,839 a year ago, while exports were up 31 percent to 4,316 units from 3,301 during the same period, it said.

From January to April, its sales jumped 43 percent to 44,892 autos from 31,328 units during the same period last year.

KG Mobility's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs. It will launch the Torres EVX, which can travel around 500 kilometers on a single charge, in the domestic market in the second half.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June.

In October, the SUV-focused carmaker graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership.



This undated file photo, provided by KG Mobility, shows the all-electric Torres EVX. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

