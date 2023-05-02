Green Cross shifts to red in Q1
All News 16:05 May 02, 2023
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 22.1 billion won (US$16.5 million), swinging from a profit of 18 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.6 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 41.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 16.2 percent to 349.5 billion won.
The operating loss was 206.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
