Dna Link to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Dna Link Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won(US$14.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.26 million common shares at a price of 3,190 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

