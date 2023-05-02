Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology Q1 net income down 22 pct to 5.9 bln won

All News 16:06 May 02, 2023

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 5.9 billion won (US$4.4 million), down 22 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 3.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 7.6 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.5 percent to 143 billion won.
