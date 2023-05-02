Amorepacific Q1 net income down 25.3 pct to 89.7 bln won
All News 16:11 May 02, 2023
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 89.7 billion won (US$66.8 million), down 25.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 59.3 percent on-year to 64.4 billion won. Sales decreased 21.6 percent to 913.7 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 55.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
Most Saved
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
First vice FM to visit Russia soon amid tensions over Ukraine: sources
-
Official says no plans for now to form three-way nuke deterrence consultative body with U.S., Japan
-
KOSPI 2,504.01 UP 2.48 points (open)
-
Le Sserafim drops 1st studio album on eve of 1st anniv.
-
N. Korea slams allies' deterrence plan as 'legal justification' for strategic asset dispatch