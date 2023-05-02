'USFK bullets' found in Seoul turn out to be fake
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Two gun bullets found in western Seoul last week have been confirmed to be fake, police said Tuesday.
The bullets discovered by a passerby at the entrance of a household goods store in the Yeonhui-dong district on April 25 drew media attention, as some police officials said they are presumed to be used in U.S. Forces Korea firearms.
But the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station said it has been notified by the military authorities that the bullets are mock-ups, not live ammunition used in real firearms.
The fake bullets fell from the wallet of a male customer of the store.
Police plan to close the case without booking the customer, as the fake bullets alone are unlikely to pose a threat to people. The nation's gun control law prohibits the manufacture, sale and possession of even mock guns.
