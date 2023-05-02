Amorepacific Group Q1 net profit down 12.6 pct to 115.6 bln won

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 115.6 billion won (US$86.1 million), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 81.6 billion won, down 52.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 20.1 percent to 1 trillion won.

The operating profit was 23.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

