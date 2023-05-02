National Assembly delegation likely to use presidential jet for trip to U.S.

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and dozens of lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties are expected to use Air Force One when they visit the United States next month for parliamentary diplomacy with members of the U.S. Congress.

Officials of the National Assembly are in talks with the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol to work out details about using the presidential jet for the planned visit to the U.S. by Speaker Kim and about 50 lawmakers in early June, sources said.

The idea was first suggested by Yoon when he had a dinner meeting with Kim last year. Its prospect had been in doubt due to cost issues, but the government agreed to use reserve funds in the national budget to cover the cost, according to the sources.

Political watchers say the government's decision to lend the presidential jet and cover its cost could be meaningful in terms of "cooperative" politics because lending the jet comes with a number of other complications, apart from operating costs.

If the planned trip to Washington goes ahead as planned, Kim plans to push for the establishment of a parliamentary union between lawmakers of the two nations to further strengthen the 70-year alliance and to prepare for legislation that could affect South Korean businesses.

Kim had previously mentioned the need for a U.S.-Korea parliamentary union to preemptively respond to issues between companies from the two countries at a parliamentary level before they escalate into disputes between the two governments.

The planned use of the presidential jet, however, could be called off if the travel plan changes.

"There has been a decision on the government side with regard to the delegation of lawmakers visiting the U.S. and we're currently discussing the details," an official of the National Assembly said.

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (R) of the main opposition Democratic Party talks with Rep. Vern Buchanan and other delegates from the United States at the National Assembly on May 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

