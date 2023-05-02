Nat'l security advisers of S. Korea, Japan to meet in Seoul

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The national security advisers of South Korea and Japan will meet in Seoul this week to prepare for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Seoul, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Takeo Akiba, secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, will arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day visit to meet with National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong ahead of Kishida's visit to Seoul on Sunday and Monday.

Cho and Akiba plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including the bilateral relationship, North Korea, and regional and global issues.

The two officials will also hold a meeting of an economic security dialogue President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida agreed to launch during their summit in Tokyo in March to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on supply chain and cutting-edge technology issues.

Akiba will be the first secretary general of the National Security Secretariat to visit South Korea since 2014.



In this file photo, new National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, former South Korean Ambassador to the U.S., greets reporters at the briefing room of the presidential office in Seoul on March 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)