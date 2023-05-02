BTOB back with late spring breeze, mellow love songs

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group BTOB is back with a spring breeze that makes people's heart flutter and mellow love songs Tuesday.

The sextet dropped "Wind and Wish," its 12th EP and first release since March last year when it rolled out its third full-length album "Be Together."

The band wishes happiness and peace for their loved ones, hoping to spread positive energy to the world through songs in the new album.

The new album consists of five tracks -- the title track of the same name, "Heaven," "Day & Night," "Moon Ride" and "Your Love."

K-pop boy group BTOB poses during a press conference held at a hotel in Seoul on May 2, 2023, for its 12th EP, "Wind and Wish," in this photo provided by Cube Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Wind and Wish" is a song in BTOB's trademark style of blending ballad and dance elements, which wittily uses the Korean word meaning "wind" that also can be interpreted as "wishing."

"I thought love is wishing for someone's happiness and good luck," member Lim Hyunsik said of the song co-composed and co-written by him during a press conference for the album at a Seoul hotel. "I wanted to use the dual meaning of the Korean word for 'wind' to portray a speaker who hopes the gentle breeze will carry his wishes for the happiness of someone special."

Yook Sungjae said the song is more rhythmical and has more dance moves than any other song the group did before.

So, the band is having its first TikTok dance challenge with the song in its 11-year-long career, he added.

BTOB debuted in 2012 and has since released three full albums, 14 EPs and a number of hit singles, including "Way Back Home," "Remember That" and "Missing You," throughout its more than decade-long career. It made a whole-group comeback a year ago after a nearly four year hiatus due to the members' mandatory military service.

All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory service for about two years, as they are in a country that faces constant security threats from North Korea.

But the group's main dancer Peniel was absent from the press event as he received a back injury a few days ago.

When asked about their own wishes for the year, Lim said he hopes the songs on the album will have a good influence on many people and that many of their wishes will come true.

Yook said, "We have repeatedly said that we want to take our place in the global market as a leader of K-pop ballad in our own style. I wish the world will get to know of this sort of new genre called K-pop dance-ballad."

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)