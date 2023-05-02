Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Another South Korean woman who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II has died, the gender equality minister said Tuesday, bringing down the number of the country's registered surviving victims to nine.
Without disclosing the identity of the deceased victim upon the request of the bereaved family, Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook said it is "heartbreaking" to witness another victim pass away.
Kim vowed to take care of the remaining survivors and continue to push ahead with campaigns aimed at recovering their honor and dignity.
Of the 240 wartime sexual slavery victims registered with the government, only nine survive, all of whom are in their 90s.
Historians estimate up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during the war.
