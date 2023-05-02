Shooting range for U.S. troops to be built in Changwon
CHANGWON, South Korea, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry and U.S. Forces Korea have begun work to construct a shooting range for U.S. troops in the southeastern city of Changwon, without prior notification to the local authorities, sources said Tuesday.
According to city officials and local politicians, logging work to build the firing range began in March on a hill in downtown Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
There are apartment complexes with over 1,100 units, shopping centers and industrial parks within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the location, they noted.
Local authorities were unaware of the project until residents raised complaints over possible noise, safety risks and other negative impacts on the community.
The defense ministry did not consult with the local government because the project is based on the Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the legal status of U.S. troops stationed in the country, and is not subject to domestic laws.
The ministry has yet to disclose any details of the project or plans for operating the shooting range, citing military secrecy.
"Given residents' concerns about potential noise and safety accidents, we will convey such worries and urge measures to prevent such incidents from occurring," a city official said.
(END)
