Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Jeonse' scam victims struggle to prove fraud (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Thumbs-up for restoring diplomacy, rooting out corruption; thumbs-down for lack of governance cooperation, leaning on prosecution (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chinese EVs surpass Tesla; rank as world's No. 1, 3, 5 (Donga Ilbo)
-- South Korea, Japan shuttle diplomacy back on track after 12 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Soaring restaurant prices; wobbling family finances (Segye Times)
-- Ex-DP leader Song Young-gil's 'false heroics' for appearing voluntarily before prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean laborers in Russia work 16-hour days, study Juche revolution at night (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Youth unemployment at 'record low' amid increase in temp jobs (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Youth' disappears from ruling, opposition speeches after presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan cooperation restoration speeds up from N.K. nukes to supply chain joint response (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- The 'sick man of Europe': Italy revs up for labor reform (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Finance minister stresses cooperation at ADB (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- A week after summit with Biden, Yoon to meet Kishida in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- ADB chief optimistic of Korea's economic growth (Korea Times)
