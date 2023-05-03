SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 3.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Jeonse' scam victims struggle to prove fraud (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Thumbs-up for restoring diplomacy, rooting out corruption; thumbs-down for lack of governance cooperation, leaning on prosecution (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chinese EVs surpass Tesla; rank as world's No. 1, 3, 5 (Donga Ilbo)

-- South Korea, Japan shuttle diplomacy back on track after 12 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Soaring restaurant prices; wobbling family finances (Segye Times)

-- Ex-DP leader Song Young-gil's 'false heroics' for appearing voluntarily before prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korean laborers in Russia work 16-hour days, study Juche revolution at night (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Youth unemployment at 'record low' amid increase in temp jobs (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Youth' disappears from ruling, opposition speeches after presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan cooperation restoration speeds up from N.K. nukes to supply chain joint response (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- The 'sick man of Europe': Italy revs up for labor reform (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Finance minister stresses cooperation at ADB (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- A week after summit with Biden, Yoon to meet Kishida in Seoul (Korea Herald)

-- ADB chief optimistic of Korea's economic growth (Korea Times)

