'Hype Boy' by NewJeans hits 300 mln Spotify streams

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- "Hype Boy," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has become the group's third song to garner 300 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Wednesday.

The song had recorded 300,100,390 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Monday, after its release on Aug. 1, ADOR said.

The group's "Ditto" and "OMG" also garnered more than 300 million streams on Spotify last month.

The quintet rose to stardom in the K-pop scene after releasing its debut EP, "New Jeans," led by three tracks, "Attention," "Hype Boy" and "Cookie." Five of the seven songs from the band have so far surpassed 100 million streams.

