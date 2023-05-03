Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/14 Cloudy 10

Incheon 23/14 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 26/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/10 Sunny 10

Gangneung 27/17 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 25/12 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 60

Daegu 25/12 Cloudy 10

Busan 21/14 Cloudy 30

(END)

