The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 03, 2023
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.50 3.49
2-M 3.50 3.50
3-M 3.52 3.50
6-M 3.56 3.54
12-M 3.62 3.60
(END)
