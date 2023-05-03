Festivals Calendar - May 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in May.



* Damyang Bamboo Festival

When: May 3-7

Where: Damyang-gun, South Jeolla Province

Bamboo has long been a major source of craft items in Korea. Damyang, South Jeolla Province, is famous for its abundant bamboo forests. The program includes crafting various bamboo items, making traditional liquor in bamboo containers, martial arts competitions using bamboo swords and bamboo raft rides, as well as various music and dance performances using instruments made of bamboo. For more information, go to (http://www.bamboofestival.co.kr).



Visitors walk along a path at Juknokwon bamboo forest in Damyang County, 251 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

* Hampyeong Butterfly Festival

When: April 28-May 7

Where: Hampyeong Expo Park

Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, becomes a "land of butterflies and flowers" each spring. During the festival, about 120,000 butterflies will be released over flower gardens spread across an area of 1 million square meters. The program will include releasing butterflies, butterfly-themed crafts and mask-making, a bug race, a beetle wrestling competition and various performances and exhibitions. Eco-friendly farm produce will also be for sale. For further information, go to (https://www.hpftf.or.kr).



Visitors enjoy the 2023 Hampyeong Butterfly Festival at Hampyeong Expo Park in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

* Namwon Chunhyang Festival

When: May 25-29

Where: Gwanghallu, Namwon, North Jeolla Province

Chunhyang is the heroine of a love story about the relationship between the daughter of a retired female entertainer and the son of a high government official. Their love story is as famous in Korea as that of Romeo and Juliet in the West. This year's edition will feature various aspects of traditional culture, such as a wedding ceremony, performance of Korean music and dance and a fashion show featuring "hanbok," traditional Korean clothing. For more information, go to (http://www.chunhyang.org).

This photo captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization is from the 92nd Namwon Chunhyang Festival held in May 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Boseong Green Tea Festival

When: April 29-May 7

Where: Boseong, South Jeolla Province

Boseong is considered the birthplace of the commercial tea industry and is the largest producer of tea in the country. Tourists will have the chance to enjoy various experiences, such as picking green tea leaves at a plantation of the largest producer of green tea in South Korea and tasting various teas from around the world in the picturesque setting of Mount Illim covered in royal azalea blossoms. For further information, go to (https://www.boseong.go.kr/tour/festivity/tea_aroma).



Workers harvest the first green tea crop of the season at a farm in Boseong, South Jeolla Province, on April 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

* World Tea Expo 2023 Hadong, Korea

When: May 4-June 3

Where: Hadong Sports Park and Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Area

Hadong, where the first green tea plants in Korea were planted about 1,200 years ago, will be the venue of the monthlong world tea expo starting May 4. The World Tea Expo is the largest international event on the theme of tea in South Korea, offering various programs allowing visitors to experience the history of tea in the country and the rest of the world and to relax themselves while tasting different types of tea. Other programs include picking tea leaves, making tea, a tea etiquette session and tea plantation tours. For more information, go to (https://www.hadongt.co.kr).



This photo provided by the South Gyeongsang provincial government shows a tea field located in Hadong, 277 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

