Festivals Calendar - May 2023
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in May.
* Damyang Bamboo Festival
When: May 3-7
Where: Damyang-gun, South Jeolla Province
Bamboo has long been a major source of craft items in Korea. Damyang, South Jeolla Province, is famous for its abundant bamboo forests. The program includes crafting various bamboo items, making traditional liquor in bamboo containers, martial arts competitions using bamboo swords and bamboo raft rides, as well as various music and dance performances using instruments made of bamboo. For more information, go to (http://www.bamboofestival.co.kr).
* Hampyeong Butterfly Festival
When: April 28-May 7
Where: Hampyeong Expo Park
Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, becomes a "land of butterflies and flowers" each spring. During the festival, about 120,000 butterflies will be released over flower gardens spread across an area of 1 million square meters. The program will include releasing butterflies, butterfly-themed crafts and mask-making, a bug race, a beetle wrestling competition and various performances and exhibitions. Eco-friendly farm produce will also be for sale. For further information, go to (https://www.hpftf.or.kr).
* Namwon Chunhyang Festival
When: May 25-29
Where: Gwanghallu, Namwon, North Jeolla Province
Chunhyang is the heroine of a love story about the relationship between the daughter of a retired female entertainer and the son of a high government official. Their love story is as famous in Korea as that of Romeo and Juliet in the West. This year's edition will feature various aspects of traditional culture, such as a wedding ceremony, performance of Korean music and dance and a fashion show featuring "hanbok," traditional Korean clothing. For more information, go to (http://www.chunhyang.org).
* Boseong Green Tea Festival
When: April 29-May 7
Where: Boseong, South Jeolla Province
Boseong is considered the birthplace of the commercial tea industry and is the largest producer of tea in the country. Tourists will have the chance to enjoy various experiences, such as picking green tea leaves at a plantation of the largest producer of green tea in South Korea and tasting various teas from around the world in the picturesque setting of Mount Illim covered in royal azalea blossoms. For further information, go to (https://www.boseong.go.kr/tour/festivity/tea_aroma).
* World Tea Expo 2023 Hadong, Korea
When: May 4-June 3
Where: Hadong Sports Park and Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Area
Hadong, where the first green tea plants in Korea were planted about 1,200 years ago, will be the venue of the monthlong world tea expo starting May 4. The World Tea Expo is the largest international event on the theme of tea in South Korea, offering various programs allowing visitors to experience the history of tea in the country and the rest of the world and to relax themselves while tasting different types of tea. Other programs include picking tea leaves, making tea, a tea etiquette session and tea plantation tours. For more information, go to (https://www.hadongt.co.kr).
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries
-
Union official dies 1 day after self-immolation protest
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
(LEAD) Japanese PM Kishida to visit S. Korea this weekend
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
-
S. Korea to release report on N. Korea's economic, social situations for 1st time