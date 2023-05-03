Lotte Wellfood turns to profits in Q1
All News 11:26 May 03, 2023
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Wellfood Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 33 million won (US$24,600), shifting from a loss of 4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 18.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 10.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 89.7 percent to 959.6 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
Most Saved
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries
-
Union official dies 1 day after self-immolation protest
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
(LEAD) Japanese PM Kishida to visit S. Korea this weekend
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
-
S. Korea to release report on N. Korea's economic, social situations for 1st time