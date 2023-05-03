Lotte Wellfood turns to profits in Q1

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Wellfood Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 33 million won (US$24,600), shifting from a loss of 4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 18.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 10.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 89.7 percent to 959.6 billion won.

(END)