(LEAD) 2 DP lawmakers to voluntarily leave party over political funding scandal

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Two lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) accused of involvement in a political funding scandal said Wednesday they will voluntarily leave the party.

The scandal centers on allegations that campaign officials of Song Young-gil, a former DP leader, distributed cash envelopes to party members prior to the party's national convention in May 2021, during which Song was elected chairman.

Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man said they expressed their intention to leave the party during a party meeting earlier in the day. They have been under pressure even from fellow lawmakers to quit the party so as not to become a burden ahead of next year's general elections.

"I have a lot of things to say but will clarify this problem sincerely through the investigation or the due process," Youn, a three-term lawmaker, told reporters following the meeting.

Prosecutors are investigating claims that cash envelopes containing a total of 94 million won (US$70,180) were handed out to party members, including 10-20 DP lawmakers. Song, who recently returned from Paris, has denied the allegations.

The two lawmakers are under suspicion of involvement in the handout of the envelopes to party members.

Prosecutors have previously raided their homes and offices.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung, meanwhile, was quoted by a party spokesman as saying: "It is a bummer and regret. I feel sorry that we cannot work together till the end."



