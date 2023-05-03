Seoul dismisses Tokyo's 'unfair' territorial claim over Dokdo after Japanese protest
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry has dismissed a protest from Japan over a Seoul lawmaker's recent visit to the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, a ministry official said Wednesday.
According to Kyodo News on Tuesday, the Japanese foreign ministry lodged the protest to Seoul over the visit by Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the main opposition Democratic Party to Dokdo on the same day.
A senior Seoul foreign ministry official said the government "dismissed the unfair claim from Japan through diplomatic channels." The official added the ministry reiterated its stance that Dokdo is South Korea's sovereign territory "historically, geographically and under international law."
South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries
-
Union official dies 1 day after self-immolation protest
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
(LEAD) Japanese PM Kishida to visit S. Korea this weekend
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
-
S. Korea to release report on N. Korea's economic, social situations for 1st time