Girl group Fifty Fifty ranks No. 41 on Billboard Hot 100
All News 11:37 May 03, 2023
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty has ranked at No. 41 in its sixth week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its new single, "Cupid."
According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Cupid" rose nine spots from 50th last week.
The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It has since climbed up to 94th, 85th, 60th, 50th and now to 41st.
"Cupid" also rose a spot to eighth on the Billboard Global 200.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
