KG Dongbusteel Q1 net profit down 20.5 pct to 54.2 bln won

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- KG Dongbusteel Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 54.2 billion won (US$40.5 million), down 20.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 15.2 percent on-year to 81.3 billion won. Sales decreased 16.7 percent to 818.6 billion won.

