Le Sserafim's 'Unforgiven' sets new record, selling over 1 mln copies on release day

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Le Sserafim has set a new record for the highest first-day sales by a K-pop girl group with its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," according to sources in the music industry Wednesday.

The sources said, citing figures from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales, "Unforgiven" sold over 1.02 million copies Monday, the day of its release, making it the highest-selling K-pop girl group album on its debut day.

The quintet surpassed the previous record of 1.01 million copies set by BLACKPINK with its second full album, "Born Pink," last year.

The title track off "Unforgiven" debuted at No. 3 on South Korea's largest music streaming platform Melon's Top 100 chart and 71st on Spotify's global daily top songs chart.

The song conveys the group's determination to pave its own path together without being backed down by others' judgments. It samples the main theme from the original soundtrack of the 1966 American western film "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and features Grammy-winning American guitarist Nile Rodgers.

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim poses during a media showcase event held in Seoul on May 1, 2023, for its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)