S. Korea pushing to launch world's 1st int'l bioeconomy agreement
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will push to launch an international agreement meant to boost trade and economic cooperation in the bioindustry among partner nations, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun announced the plan during a meeting with biochemical and bioenergy companies in Seoul, including CJ Cheiljedang Corp. and SK EcoPrime Co., according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The Seoul government "is preparing to clinch the Bio Economy Partnership Agreement," the first of its kind in the world, which will call for joint efforts by like-minded nations to ensure stable supply chains in the bioindustry and to promote innovative technologies and platforms, Ahn told the meeting.
The agreement will also involve a range of rules on trade, investment and personnel exchanges, and South Korea's leading role in launching the initiative is expected to expedite the global transition to the bio-based economy and to maximize benefits for South Korean companies, he added.
The participating companies stressed the need to enhance cooperation with resource-rich nations for stable supply chains and to seek new markets, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
-
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
-
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
-
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
-
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
-
Union official dies 1 day after self-immolation protest
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9