Police unveil newly developed drug detection kit

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- A kit capable of detecting illegal substances in drinks has been developed, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Wednesday, stepping up its war on drug crimes.

The NPA disclosed the portable drug detection kit, developed with the National Forensic Service, to the media, saying it can detect 10 types of drugs, including methamphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine.

It can trace amounts as small as 1 microgram (one millionth of a gram) and thus is expected to be effective in preventing crimes, such as the recent distribution of drugged drinks to young students by scammers in southern Seoul, the NPA explained.

Existing similar foreign-made devices are said to be impractical because of their complex detection process and high prices.

But the newly developed kit is more effective as it provides immediate results after it's dipped in a drink, the NPA said. The NPA said it plans to complete commercialization research for the new device by March 2025 before making it available to ordinary people, as well as to police officers in the field.

South Korea has recently stepped up efforts to combat fast-growing drug crimes. President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken a strong stance on eradicating such crimes, especially after the recent scam where high school students in Seoul were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages.



This photo provided by the National Police Agency shows a portable drug detection kit developed with the National Forensic Service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, South Korean and U.S. drug investigation experts, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), got together at a workshop in South Korea this week to share their investigation techniques.

About 100 drug investigation experts of the two countries attended the workshop held at the Korean National Police University in the central city of Asan on Tuesday, the NPA said.

The experts introduced drug crime trends and new crime methods, and discussed advanced narcotics identification techniques and swift joint investigation plans, it added.

The NPA said it plans to jointly hold an international drug conference with Interpol in September to discuss closer international cooperation against drug crimes.

