SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KT 30,450 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19370 DN310

PanOcean 5,120 DN 180

CheilWorldwide 18,980 DN 10

LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,200 DN 1,100

LG Uplus 11,070 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 109,700 0

SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 200

LOTTE TOUR 11,280 UP 30

SamsungEng 28,650 DN 500

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 0

ShinpoongPharm 17,810 DN 360

SAMSUNG SDS 118,100 DN 1,200

KUMHOTIRE 4,640 DN 115

KOREA AEROSPACE 54,000 DN 600

SKTelecom 47,900 DN 250

SamsungSecu 33,900 DN 350

HyundaiElev 33,650 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 9,790 DN 400

Hanon Systems 9,210 DN 110

SK 163,900 DN 1,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,900 DN 800

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp600 00 DN1000

Asiana Airlines 12,940 DN 130

Handsome 25,050 DN 350

COWAY 49,100 DN 800

IBK 9,900 DN 150

DONGSUH 20,050 UP 180

DL 49,700 DN 1,000

HITEJINRO 22,400 DN 100

Yuhan 57,500 0

SLCORP 30,000 DN 1,200

CJ LOGISTICS 77,900 UP 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,710 DN 60

KIA CORP. 86,500 DN 400

DOOSAN 91,100 DN 3,200

Hyosung 66,400 DN 1,100

HyundaiMtr 201,000 DN 500

AmoreG 33,200 DN 3,000

GCH Corp 15,610 DN 300

(MORE)