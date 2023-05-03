Go to Contents Go to Navigation

May 03, 2023

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

KT 30,450 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19370 DN310
PanOcean 5,120 DN 180
CheilWorldwide 18,980 DN 10
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,200 DN 1,100
LG Uplus 11,070 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 109,700 0
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 200
LOTTE TOUR 11,280 UP 30
SamsungEng 28,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 0
ShinpoongPharm 17,810 DN 360
SAMSUNG SDS 118,100 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,640 DN 115
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,000 DN 600
SKTelecom 47,900 DN 250
SamsungSecu 33,900 DN 350
HyundaiElev 33,650 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,790 DN 400
Hanon Systems 9,210 DN 110
SK 163,900 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,900 DN 800
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp600 00 DN1000
Asiana Airlines 12,940 DN 130
Handsome 25,050 DN 350
COWAY 49,100 DN 800
IBK 9,900 DN 150
DONGSUH 20,050 UP 180
DL 49,700 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 22,400 DN 100
Yuhan 57,500 0
SLCORP 30,000 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 77,900 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,710 DN 60
KIA CORP. 86,500 DN 400
DOOSAN 91,100 DN 3,200
Hyosung 66,400 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 201,000 DN 500
AmoreG 33,200 DN 3,000
GCH Corp 15,610 DN 300
(MORE)

