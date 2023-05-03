KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 150,800 DN 1,700
LOTTE 28,050 DN 200
KCC 222,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 68,300 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,200 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,050 DN 1,200
SGBC 55,100 UP 600
Boryung 8,500 0
Nongshim 408,000 UP 3,000
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 4,000
SamsungElec 65,400 DN 300
POSCO Holdings 380,000 DN 2,000
NHIS 9,230 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 81,400 DN 100
LS 91,700 DN 800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 30 0 DN1400
GC Corp 122,000 DN 2,300
DongwonInd 45,000 DN 1,300
KPIC 141,100 DN 6,100
GS Retail 26,800 DN 150
GS E&C 20,100 DN 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 40
SKC 97,800 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 DN 16,000
Ottogi 468,000 UP 3,500
OCI 119,800 0
HyundaiMipoDock 71,100 DN 1,800
LS ELECTRIC 63,900 DN 1,600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,350 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 500
Kogas 26,900 DN 850
KorZinc 512,000 DN 9,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,500 DN 1,600
SamsungHvyInd 5,380 DN 150
MS IND 17,780 DN 430
IS DONGSEO 37,000 DN 800
HDKSOE 83,800 0
S-Oil 72,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 56,800 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 135,900 DN 5,600
