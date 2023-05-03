KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 264,000 0
Mobis 221,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,900 DN 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,400 DN 1,400
HMM 19,990 DN 110
Celltrion 159,000 DN 1,400
KIH 54,400 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 66,700 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,900 UP 400
LIG Nex1 81,700 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,550 DN 850
TKG Huchems 23,250 UP 350
JB Financial Group 8,230 DN 130
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,900 UP 2,500
Fila Holdings 35,750 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,455 DN 65
HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,650 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 34,850 DN 600
GS 39,300 DN 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,050 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,200 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 109,300 DN 200
HtlShilla 85,800 DN 1,500
SamsungElecMech 143,300 UP 500
Hanmi Science 40,500 DN 2,950
Hanssem 44,700 DN 950
F&F 146,400 UP 1,100
Hanchem 222,000 UP 3,500
S-1 58,500 DN 100
ZINUS 28,000 DN 1,100
DWS 42,200 DN 1,200
KEPCO 18,830 DN 230
Daesang 19,380 DN 120
SKNetworks 4,685 DN 50
ORION Holdings 16,820 UP 60
Hanwha 27,300 DN 500
SK hynix 89,800 DN 400
Youngpoong 572,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 40,300 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,000 DN 250
