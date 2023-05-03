KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 86,200 UP 1,100
LG Display 14,760 DN 250
DSME 25,450 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 15,570 DN 560
Doosanfc 29,450 DN 600
DWEC 4,090 DN 55
Kangwonland 19,030 DN 190
NAVER 192,600 DN 600
Kakao 58,300 DN 200
NCsoft 392,500 UP 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,800 DN 1,300
COSMAX 74,800 DN 2,300
KIWOOM 90,100 DN 1,000
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,300 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,900 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 313,000 UP 3,000
SamyangFood 124,000 UP 3,600
LGCHEM 726,000 DN 20,000
KEPCO KPS 34,950 DN 550
LG H&H 586,000 DN 32,000
POONGSAN 43,700 DN 1,450
AMOREPACIFIC 115,500 DN 7,900
KBFinancialGroup 48,300 DN 1,200
Hansae 16,950 DN 450
Youngone Corp 44,450 UP 250
CSWIND 72,800 DN 1,500
GKL 19,000 DN 160
FOOSUNG 13,810 UP 30
SK Innovation 175,800 DN 4,100
KOLON IND 43,050 DN 950
DB HiTek 64,000 UP 3,800
CJ 90,400 DN 1,000
Daewoong 14,750 DN 300
TaekwangInd 697,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,010 UP 130
KAL 22,950 DN 150
LG Corp. 88,600 0
POSCO FUTURE M 345,000 DN 7,500
LX INT 30,300 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 11,890 DN 150
(MORE)
Full text of Yoon's address to joint session of Congress
N. Korea says space program 'indispensable' for national development
(2nd LD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
(LEAD) Kim's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
N. Korean leader's sister says S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan would result in 'more serious danger'
(6th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge 'overwhelming' nuclear response in case of N.K. nuclear attack
Lawmaker referred to ethics panel after accusing Yoon of sexual abuse for child cheek kiss
U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine to make visit to S. Korea: Pentagon
Union official dies 1 day after self-immolation protest
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9